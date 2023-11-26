GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting on Sunday morning.

At around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel came to the area of River Oaks Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police Bakari Lee in front of a building suffering from gunshot wounds.

Guilford County EMS attempted life-saving efforts. However, Lee died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

Investigators say that they have identified “all parties involved” and are not searching for any suspects at this time.

There is no suspect information available at this time.