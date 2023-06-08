GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are working to find out what happened after receiving a report of an active shooter at an office building.

According to Greensboro Police Department, they were called to the Spectrum Corporate Office on Regional Road about a shooter and sent all available resources.

When they arrived on the scene, the suspect was outside with hands up and was taken into custody.

Police are working to determine if any shots were fired.

A representative from the Guilford EMS said they responded to the call as well but did not treat any injuries at the scene.