GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an injured person found in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street after being told about a “down subject.”

Officers at the scene found a person with ‘unknown injury.’

No suspect information is immediately available and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.