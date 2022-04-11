GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Big Gay Food Truck in Greensboro is the latest food truck to be targeted and held up at gunpoint in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said the attempted robbery happened Friday evening on Spring Garden Street.

Police said the man is about 6`1″ and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black mask.

Co-owner Austin Allen was working inside the food truck when the man walked up. He said the person pretended to be a customer and asked a question about food.

When the suspect got Allen’s attention, he shoved him to the side, pulled a gun out and pointed it at him.

“It was one of those either I’m going to get shot or not,” Allen said.

Allen said that once the man realized there was no money to take, he ran up Spring Garden Street.

“My adrenaline spiked for sure…and my thought process was ‘what can I do to get him out of here quickly as possible?'” Allen said.

This attempted robbery makes the fourth targeted food truck part of a string of robberies in the city of Greensboro.

Greensboro police said The Big Gay Food Truck attempted robbery is under investigation, and they are unsure if it’s connected to the past three food truck robberies.

On March 24, Taqueria el Torito on Randleman Road was robbed followed by Taqueria el Farito on East Bessemer Avene and 123 Tacos on West Gate City Boulevard on March 25.