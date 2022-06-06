GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured overnight in Greensboro in separate assaults.

Greensboro police first responded to a shooting call just before midnight on N. English Street. At the scene, officers found two people with “unknown injuries.”

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital about a person who had been stabbed. Officers believe that the person was stabbed at a hotel on Americhase Drive and taken to the hospital by a friend. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Both of these incidents are under investigation.