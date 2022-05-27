GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating two separate assaults in Greensboro.

The first happened on South Elm Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers received a call about an assault and found a person who had been hit with an “unknown blunt object.” He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Not quite three hours later, around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to Gilmore Drive about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot but was stable. Their injuries are also non-life-threatening.

Greensboro police asks anyone who has information about either of these assaults to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.