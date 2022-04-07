GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Greensboro are investigating three separate assaults overnight, one of which was deadly.

On Wednesday just before 9 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to Patio Place after being called about a stabbing. At the scene, they found Russell Dawann Watson, 40. He had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

A few minutes later, officers were called about another stabbing, this one on Coventry Woods Court. Officers found one victim and they were taken to the hospital. This victim had stable, non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 10:30 p.m., police were called to Terminal Street about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot once. They told officers they were shot on West Avenue, but officers couldn’t find a crime scene in that area. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no evidence these events are related.

The investigations are ongoing, and if anyone has any information about the two assaults or the death of Russell Dawann Watson, they’re asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.