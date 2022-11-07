GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers say the victim was confirmed dead after being hit by a train on Franklin Boulevard.

At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road.

Scene of accident involving pedestrian and train in Greensboro (WGHP) Scene of accident involving pedestrian and train in Greensboro (WGHP)

Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person who was trespassing on the track.

The victim was found about 300 feet east of Franklin Boulevard.

Amtrak was able to confirm that no passengers or crew members on Train 75 were injured.

At about 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Amtrak announced that Piedmont Trains 74 and 75 were stopped at the Greensboro station due to the “trespasser incident.” As of 1:55 p.m., Train 74 was running again, though about an hour and 20 minutes late. Train 75 was able to resume but was running four hours and 10 minutes late.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s identity. No word on the circumstances leading to the accident.