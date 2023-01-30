GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were shot, one of whom was killed, at a Greensboro gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found several gunshot victims who were all taken to the hospital, some of whom were in life-threatening conditions. Police confirmed Monday that there were seven victims in total but did not specify how many of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims, Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, of Greensboro, died of his injuries, and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

FOX8 previously reported on a shooting at Southside Johnny’s on Feb. 27, 2022. One victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.