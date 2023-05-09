GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the school year comes to a close, many teens and young adults in Guilford County will be searching for summer jobs. The Police Chiefs 500 Jobs Initiative aims to help 16 to 24-year-olds find work and stay off the streets.

The program was originally launched by former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James and has already helped hundreds of young adults in Greensboro find jobs over the last three summers.

This year, the program is taking on a new challenge by expanding to all of Guilford County.

The program is now being overseen by Guilford Works, and Executive Director Danielle Harrison is excited about the expansion.

“This is the first year Guilford Works has absorbed this program…now that we have this 500 Jobs Initiative, we can not only provide these opportunities in the city of Greensboro but can now provide that to all of Guilford County,” Harrison said.

The goal of the initiative is to fill 500 jobs across Guilford County with teens and young adults in just one summer. Participants will receive professional training, including resume assistance and interview skills.

They will also have paid work experiences in a structured learning environment with access to the tools they might need to help them better understand what they might want to do for a career.

Harrison believes that finding one’s passion is essential to success.

“I believe there should always be passion behind one’s purpose…if we can determine and find out what one’s passion is then we will be awakening and opening something in them,” she said.

The program runs from June 5 through Aug. 18 and is eight weeks long. Hundreds have already signed up, but registration is still open for young adults interested in participating. To register, click here.