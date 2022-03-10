Pleasant surprise: Greensboro gas station lowers prices for 1 day to show customer appreciation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bob’s Convenient Market in Greensboro eased the burden of a lot of drivers in the city.

Coowner Austin Butler said they dropped their gas price of regular gas to $3.87 a gallon, which is something drivers haven’t seen in a long time, as a way to show customer appreciation.

“We just wanted to do something nice and just give back to the community. We really just love our customers,” Butler said.

Customers waited in lines all day Thursday to fill up at the pump and even take pictures of the surprise gift.

“I just dropped in to get a Mountain Dew…when I saw that this gas was about 40 cents cheaper than what I had yesterday in Charlotte, I jumped right on it,” Jacqueline Ross said.

The $3.87 a gallon price at the pump was only for Thursday, but customers said they will always feel the love from everyone at Bob’s Convenient Market.

“I think it that was very considerate because you never know what people are going through. I’ve seen a lot of stuff where people not wanting to commute to work because of the gas prices,” Brianna McGowens said.