GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Plans to bring a grocery store to a food desert in Greensboro are in jeopardy.

For more than a year, people living on the city’s east side have looked forward to Lidl opening up a location at the corner of East Gate City Boulevard and South Elm Street. Environmental issues are halting the plans.

The gravel lot was once the site of a coal gasification plant, a dry cleaner and several other industrial businesses, which caused gases to leak into the soil and groundwater. Environmental leaders said it’s not safe to build on this land as is and will take time and money to fix.

“It seems that everything we get, we have to wait on to be very honest with you,” said Greensboro City Councilmember Sharon Hightower, who represents District 1.

For council members Hightower and Goldie Wells, who represent Greensboro’s east side, it’s frustrating. They have worked for years to bring a grocery store to the area.

“It just bothers me that we go through these same cycles year after year after year, and it seems to keep happening, but we’re not giving up,” said Wells, who represents District 2.

She’s not giving up on the 3.4 acres at the corner of East Gate City Boulevard and South Elm Street and not giving up on the community, which desperately needs a place to get healthy food.

“The closest grocery store is kind of a distance,” said Tiffany McCray, who lives in a neighborhood near the possible Lidl site. “It’s up a big hill, and so I think it’s kind of hard for people without transportation to kind of get there.”

Right now, McCray’s only option near her Hampton Homes neighborhood is a Food Lion more than a mile away. To have a Lidl within walking distance would change the quality of life for people living there.

“You don’t have to go so far out just to get food or you don’t have to go so far out just to find something healthy,” said Ruth Jones, who lives at Hampton Homes. “That is like a miracle. It would be like a miracle to have that.”

The miracle will have to wait. City leaders thought the land was safe to build on after the Department of Environmental Quality evaluated it about 10 years ago.

“We have heard, but we haven’t talked directly to DEQ, that there have been some changes in testing that allows them to get more specific,” said Sue Schwartz, Greensboro’s planning director.

Schwartz said when Lidl’s engineers surveyed the property, they found an expensive and extensive clean-up is needed.

“Their engineers were told that it would take 18 months to three years to get to an agreement with DEQ,” Schwartz said.

Community members and city leaders aren’t giving up hope on a Lidl. But it’s hard to be patient when they see grocery stores pop up quickly in other areas.

“It’s also to bring up the inequities on the east side of town that we’ve experienced over time, and we need to change that,” Hightower said.

Lidl was supposed to close on the land in November and have the grocery store up and running within five years. That plan is on hold until the company and the city can figure out what needs to be done.

City leaders want to emphasize this is a site problem, not a Lidl problem.