GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A PIT maneuver was utilized by law enforcement after the search for a vehicle suspected in an armed robbery turned into a chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 1 a.m. on Friday, Greensboro police came to the Shell gas station on 2622 Battleground Avenue after getting a report of a robbery.

Police say the suspects displayed a weapon during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe.

Officers say they later located the Tahoe and attempted to pull the SUV over. The driver did not stop and a chase began northbound on US 29 towards Reidsville.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Reidsville Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol all joined Greensboro police in the pursuit.

Law enforcement eventually utilized a PIT maneuver to bring an end to the chase.

The suspects Darrel Adams, 22, and Roy Herbin, 33, were taken into custody and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Both are being charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.