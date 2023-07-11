GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro is getting a big win.

On Tuesday, HondaJet’s president and CEO confirmed the company is expanding at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

State leaders approved nearly $4 million in incentives for the company to build a new production facility at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

This includes 280 new jobs, a more than $55 million investment and annual salaries averaging $88,761.

Greensboro beat out Albertville, Alabama.

HondaJet is the latest in a list of large companies choosing to expand on the property

The plans have been a long time in the making. It’s taken a lot of work and risks, but airport and city leaders are glad to finally see them come to life.

Airport leaders said this won’t be the last development announcement we hear.

“You fail a lot before you win sometimes, and I think that we’ve seen our share of those … Now, we’re seeing our share of victories,” said Kevin Baker, the executive director of PTI.

One of those victories was HondaJet choosing the airport to manufacture the HondaJet 2600 aircraft.

“A company of HondaJet’s stature … really could have gone anywhere,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “Believe me, there were other states that wanted them. But the fact that they chose to stay here says a lot about our workforce and our business climate.”

It also says a lot about the work done behind the scenes to make sure this land is available and usable.

“What we knew is that in order to win large aerospace companies, what you have to have is a site that meets their needs,” Baker said.

Baker said those needs are having the land, offering it at a reasonable cost and making sure it’s available when a company needs it.

“We set out to make sure that we could check all three of those boxes,” he said.

It’s part of the reason PTI is becoming an aerospace manufacturing hub, almost like its own mega site.

With growth, comes growing pains.

“We will have more demand because we have more companies with more employees and more people who are traveling,” Baker said.

That means more traffic at the airport and on the roads.

“We know we need more housing,” Vaughan said. “We know that we need other transportation options getting people out to these critical masses.”

City leaders know the pain of progress will be worth it once this construction is complete.

“It really raises the standard of living throughout our entire region,” Vaughan said. “It brings wages up in other industries. It also helps grow our tax base … By growing our tax base, we can look at lowering our property taxes in the future.”

Boom Supersonic and Marshall Aerospace take up about 10 percent of the land the airport has to develop. Baker said his team is exploring the possibility of purchasing more.