Piedmont personal injury lawyer weighs in on rights of innocent bystanders involved in police pursuits

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A personal injury lawyer is weighing in on the rights of innocent bystanders involved in police pursuits.

Attorney David Daggett says accidents like these are rare but can get complicated if the victim wants to file a claim against the police.

“Police or law enforcement in the line of duty have a level of immunity from liability when they’re on active duty and in a legitimate pursuit,” Daggett said. “Different agencies have different policies for pursuits.”

The most recent chase involved the state highway patrol. They say they were pursuing 26-year-old Anthony Meas down Wendover Avenue on the morning of Feb. 5 after he failed to stop for a traffic violation.

According to police records, Meas hit at least two vehicles during the chase. The pursuit came to an end when they say he hit a BMW head-on.

Meas, the passenger in his vehicle and the driver of the BMW were all injured.

“In analyzing the case, the bystander would almost without question have a claim against the person who is being pursued,” Daggett said. “Law enforcement in the line of duty typically cannot be held responsible for a wreck or a bad event that occurs unless they are way out of line and what the law calls ‘grossly negligent.'”

In order for an officer to be considered grossly negligent, it would take more than just violating normal traffic laws. The officer would have to be intentionally putting the lives of others at stake.

“Take a hypothetical situation: law enforcement gets called for whatever the violation is, and they’re speeding to the scene because of the urgency of the situation. The officer violating the speed limit would not make the officer liable. In fact, they would have immunity in that situation.” Daggett said.

State Highway Patrol officers must consider several factors when conducting a chase, including the nature and gravity of the offense or situation, width or physical condition of the highway, weather conditions, nature of the neighborhood (rural, semi-urban, urban, business or residential) and more.

Daggett says there’s no real way to prepare for something like this, but it’s good to know what your options are.

“Typically, the injured party would probably have a claim against the suspect and or the owner of the suspect’s vehicle and or the suspect’s family member,” he said.

Anthony Meas now has several weapons, controlled substance and flee to elude charges. Warrants for his arrest have been issued.