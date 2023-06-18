GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department pulled three dogs including a puppy that needed oxygen from a home fire on Father’s Day.

The fire took place at around 12:56 p.m. on East Sheraton Park Road.

Firefighters say that a small fire that started in the kitchen got into the attack. Two people were displaced as a result of the smoke damage and the fire took around 20 minutes to put out.

Three dogs were inside the home, a mom and two five-week-old puppies, one of which was in need of oxygen after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Guilford County EMS posted the following on Facebook about the puppy rescue mission:

“We care about every patient, and sometimes that means not just the human ones. Earlier today, Medic 2 responded to a structure fire with Pleasant Garden Fire Department and City of Greensboro Fire Department. After determining that all people were safe, FTO Miller tuned her attention to a 5 week old puppy suffering from smoke inhalation. Teaming up with an off-duty Climax Fire Department Firefighter, they provided some oxygen therapy and prescription-strength belly rubs. We’re excited to report that puppy perked up after a few minutes and is safely back with mom!”

All three dogs are expected to be okay.