GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — White Street is closed between Wellington Drive and Partnership Court due to a fire, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

FOX8 crews on the scene have since confirmed that the incident involves a house fire.

The fire occurred at a single-story residence, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. No injuries have been reported and the fire has been contained.

There is visible heavy damage to the house.

There is no information available on what caused the fire or the number of residents displaced at this time.