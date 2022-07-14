Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery in Greensboro (Courtesy of Crimestoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime Stoppers has released a photo of the suspect in a bank robbery.

According to officials, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a man entered the Wells Fargo on 3001 Randleman Road, Greensboro and robbed it. He left with an unknown amount of money.

On Thursday, a photo of the suspect was released in hopes to help solve the case. There is a $5000 reward.

The suspect is described as follows:

A man

Wearing a blue hat with “FBI” in white letters

A dark shirt

Dark pants

Wearing a “fanny pack”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.