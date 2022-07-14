GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime Stoppers has released a photo of the suspect in a bank robbery.
According to officials, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a man entered the Wells Fargo on 3001 Randleman Road, Greensboro and robbed it. He left with an unknown amount of money.
On Thursday, a photo of the suspect was released in hopes to help solve the case. There is a $5000 reward.
The suspect is described as follows:
- A man
- Wearing a blue hat with “FBI” in white letters
- A dark shirt
- Dark pants
- Wearing a “fanny pack”
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.