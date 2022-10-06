(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall tales, ghost stories. But there may just be a grain of truth buried within those myths.

It started as a fun idea. In 2020, FOX8 anchor/reporter Michael Hennessey visited some of the most haunted places in the Triad, some well-known and some you may not have heard before. “Hauntings in the Piedmont” was just going to be a mini-series, but then we started doing the interviews and met some incredible storytellers with chilling accounts that will make the hair rise on the back of your neck.

Our storyteller

Chris Wilson (WGHP)

We begin with Chris Wilson. You may know him as Greensboro’s deputy city manager, but in a past life, Chris was a park ranger at Bur-Mil Park, located by Lake Brandt. He’s been working for the City of Greensboro since he was 19 and also happens to have one of the more sought-after ghost stories in the city.

While Chris’s story takes place in the 90s, we’ll need to rewind a bit first to the beginning of Bur-Mil Park.

‘Preserved in time’

Before it ended up in the city’s hands, the land was owned by some of Greensboro’s most prominent families.

“I believe the property actually changed hands one night during a card game, so it’s got this really cool history,” Chris said. “But, in fact, you know, with any history of property, there are some pieces of the history where people did pass away and things happened.”

Burlington Industries was the last owner of the property before the city bought the recreation facility and established the park in 1989.

“There were still glasses with drink in them,” Chris said. “There were still cigarettes half-smoked. It was amazing. It was just sort of preserved in time, and apparently preserved in time in many ways.”

‘It was so vivid’

Once all of that was cleaned up, the facility was rented out as an event space, and Chris and a co-worker would go in early, around 5 a.m., to set up.

“As we were getting that stuff out, I heard—and really felt—something running down the hall, and, at that point, it was so vivid.”

But the door to the outside was locked, and no one was supposed to be in there, so Chris took off after it.

“Down the hall, there’s a set of restrooms. Well, somebody went in the restroom. Door opened and closed pretty harshly, so, at that point, I was a little irritated because I thought somebody was playing with us,” he said.

Naturally, they decided to get even.

“We both charge at it, fling the door open, nothing,” he said. “As soon as it’s quiet after we bust the door, you hear somebody whisper.

“Then there were multiple voices, and by multiple I mean many voices, not two, many voices. We were both petrified. So I tried to gather my composure and I looked at my partner and said, ‘We’re being pranked. And this is a good one.'”

They regained their composure, and Chris has an idea: the motion-activated alarm system.

“I was really proud of myself,” he said. “I was like, ‘I figured this out.’ I set the alarm, right? And so I start seeing the motion go off, but it’s very strange.

“First room. Second room. Third room.

“Then it comes from the opposite end of the building.

“First room. Second room. Third room.

“It converges literally where we are, and we’re looking at each other. The alarm just goes berserk. And I really can’t explain it. You know, somebody could say is a malfunction, but it was functioning up to that point. It just goes berserk, starts going off. At this point, we are both visibly shaking. And as soon as it happens, as soon as we’re shaking, it stops.

“Nothing.”

The terror was over. For now. This would not be the last unexplained fright he had in the old building.

‘The freakiest thing I’ve ever seen’

Part of Chris’s job was to review surveillance tapes.

“Watching everything be closed down, maybe two hours after that, I see something coming out of the floor,” he said. “But then what happened next is probably the freakiest thing I’ve ever seen. It billows out and it appears to have two arms. It stands there and then it goes back into the floor.”

About a week later, he found a possible answer.

Chris says an older man appeared at the facility and was just standing there.

“Eventually I get so uncomfortable, I turned around and said, ‘Sir, is there something I can do for you? Can I help you with something?'” Chris said. “I didn’t get a reaction. He’s just staring.”

Eventually, the man spoke. He said he just wanted to stop by and see the room.

“I said, ‘Oh, well, somebody can help you with that. You know, we have folks here, that’ll show you the room and tell you all about it.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no, no. I wanted to see the room one last time. This is where my wife passed away.'”

As it turns out, a woman had choked to death in that very room back during the Burlington Industries days. And Chris’s research found other deaths that had happened there in the early 1900s.

“It didn’t always like everybody, but for me, you know, I knew it was there, whatever it was,” Chris said. “I heard the noises. I knew when it was around. You could almost feel that presence, you know, like when somebody is watching you or somebody’s behind you, you know that they’re there. I could always feel that. Played it off, get on my phone, have a conversation. I will even admit there were a couple of times I would turn around and say, ‘I know you’re here. I just want to wrap up. I just want to get finished and go home.'”

We did ask Chris what happened to the tape with that figure on it. He says he kept it, but it didn’t store well, and when he went to burn it on a DVD, it completely fell apart.

Hear even more

If you’re interested in hearing even more of Chris Wilson’s story, we’ve got it all here in the Hauntings in the Piedmont podcast, hosted by FOX8’s Michael Hennessey.