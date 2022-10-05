GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think about chicken farming in the hopes of convincing them to reconsider their diet.

Thursday through Saturday, PETA will be driving a “life-size chicken transport truck” covered with disturbing images of chickens in cages. Recordings of distressed chickens will emanate from the truck. According to PETA, the recordings will also include “a subliminal message every 10 seconds suggesting that people go vegan.”

PETA’s “Hell on Wheels” campaign (Courtesy of PETA)

PETA plans to drive this truck past Viva Chicken, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the High Point Food Truck Rodeo.

“Behind every rotisserie chicken or fried chicken bucket is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats chicken to remember that the meat industry is cruel to birds and that the kindest meal is a vegan one.”

The campaign has already made stops in Charleston, West Virginia; Lexington, Kentucky; St. Louis; New York City; Albany, New York; and other cities.

It has also stopped at food festivals and fairs, including the West Chicago Food Festival, the Taste of Buffalo in New York, Nashville’s Hot Chicken Music Festival, the Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival in Tennessee, the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati in Cincinnati.