GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday.

According to the police department, they were called to Woodside Drive around three a.m. about a shooting. When they got there, they found a person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where they later died.

Police blocked off Woodside Drive for hours as they continued to investigate. They did not have suspect information to release.

Police are currently working to determine if Woodside Drive is where the shooting happened, or if the victim was dropped off in this area.