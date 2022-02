GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot at a Greensboro strip club early Sunday morning, according to police.

At 3:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southside Johnny’s on the 6400 block of West Market Street.

At the scene, officers found one person with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital by EMS.

Police did not release any suspect information.

The club describes itself as an “upscale Las Vegas style Gentleman’s Club.“