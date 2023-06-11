GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured early Sunday morning.

At around 2:43 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers came to the 4500 block of West Market Street after getting a report of an assault.

At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.