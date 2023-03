GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been shot at a business in Greensboro, police say.

According to Greensboro Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, police officers responded to the Coco Bongo on Randleman Road about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found a person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police did not share suspect information.