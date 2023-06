GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting sent one to the hospital in Greensboro.

According to police, they responded to the Great Stops on East Market Street about a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, they found a person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

No suspect information was made available.