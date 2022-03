GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital after being shot, according to Greensboro police.

Just after midnight Friday, police were called to the 800 block of Caledon Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers found someone who had been shot on the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, and they are in stable condition.

No suspect information was available. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers.