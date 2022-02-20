Person shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Greensboro police.

At 12:26 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the shooting on the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.