GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Greensboro police say that one person has been injured in a shooting on Friday evening.

Officers say that at 10:59 p.m. they came to the 3100-block of Hayden Street in response to calls about a shooting in the area.

Aerial view of the 3100-block of Hayden Street

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, they discovered one victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say that EMS was used to take the victim to the hospital and that their injuries are reportedly considered to be non-life-threatening.

Greensboro police say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and that there is no information on a suspect available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.