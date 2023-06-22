GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot by an officer in Greensboro, according to police.

Greensboro Police Department says that just after midnight on Thursday, officers were called to Tuscaloosa Street about a suspicious vehicle. When they got to the scene they saw a “subject walking in the street.”

Police say that when the officer approached, the person “displayed a firearm” and the officer shot them from inside their police vehicle.

“The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived,” according to the Greensboro police press release.

The person was taken to an area hospital and declared dead on arrival.

“As is standard protocol with critical incidents involving a death, the Greensboro Police Department requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to respond and conduct a criminal investigation into the incident. The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. Pursuant to departmental policy, the officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative duty,” according to GPD.