GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been shot at J. Douglas Gaylon Depot, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

J. Douglas Gaylon Depot is both a bus and train station on 234 East Washington Street in Downtown Greensboro.

The area surrounding 234 East Washington Street (Google Maps)

Officers came to the depot in response to the shooting at 5:50 p.m. and police are still on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time or an update on the condition of the person shot.

This is a developing situation.