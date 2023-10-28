GREENSBORO, N.C. (WHGP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at Cooper’s Ale House early Saturday morning.

At around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cooper’s Ale House on 415 South Swing Road after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found one gunshot victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and there is no update on their condition at this time.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.