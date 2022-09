GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A late-night shooting has seriously injured one person.

According to the Greensboro police, just before midnight on Thursday officers were called to the My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The suspect was described as a man wearing army fatigue-type clothing and carrying a backpack.