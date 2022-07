GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting.

According to Greensboro police, they responded to S. Elm Eugene Street at W. Elmsley Drive about a shooting just before one a.m. Tuesday. They found the victim on the scene with a serious injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No suspect information has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers.