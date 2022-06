GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being hit while on a moped in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The person on the moped was reportedly hit by a car that failed to yield on Randleman Road.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The call reporting the incident came in around 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing story.