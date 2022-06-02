GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro.

Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Summit Avenue just after midnight. Officers say that one person was taken to the hospital, but did not have any information on the victim’s condition.

This is the second shooting on Summit Avenue in the past few months. Officers responded to another early morning shooting in March.

They don’t have suspect information available at this time. As more information is available, this story will be updated.