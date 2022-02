GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Greensboro.

According to a news release, just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, officers went to the 400 block of Guerrant Street to investigate a shooting.

When they got there, they found someone who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition or any suspect information at this time.