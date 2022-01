Shaleesa Vanquella Davis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being stabbed.

According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Columbus Street about a stabbing incident around 1 a.m.

Darius Lavon Poteat, 35, of Greensboro was located at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Poteat died of his injuries.

Shaleesa Vanquella Davis, 30, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder and is being held with no bond.