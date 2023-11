GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police Department says that around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, they were called to McKnight Mill Road about a person lying on the road. Officers got to the scene and found someone who had been shot.

The victim’s injuries are “serious” according to police, and there was no suspect information available.

McKnight Mill Road is closed at 16th Street while police investigate.