GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was abducted, assaulted and left for dead after being kidnapped in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Greensboro police received a report from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a person had been assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro.

Rockingham County deputies say that the person was taken to a rural area in Rockingham County and abandoned with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s vehicle was also stolen.

After being located, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment due to the life-threatening injuries they sustained from being assaulted. There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police in Greensboro continued to investigate after learning of the abduction and located a vehicle matching the description of the victim’s stolen vehicle in the area of Spring Garden Street. Detectives later determined that Dawonyea Malone was involved in the abduction and the assault.

On Thursday, Malone was taken into custody at the Guilford County Jail and is charged with the following:

Felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery of a business/person

Felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Felony kidnapping

Felony robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons

Felony receiving or transferring stolen vehicles

Guilford County records show that Malone is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.