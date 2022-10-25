GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police officers used pepper spray and tear gas to break up a crowd after partygoers threw large rocks at police property on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to the Province Apartments on Houston Street when they were told about a large “block party.”

Arriving officers saw a large crowd standing in the roadways of Fulton Street and Houston Street and overcrowded apartments.

Around one year ago, the GPD responded to two similar incidents on Clifton Road where large parties overcrowded upper-level apartments causing structural damage and portions of the buildings to collapse with people inside.

Callers noted the same concern when calling Guilford Metro 911 during Tuesday’s incident.

Additional resources were requested from all Greensboro patrol districts, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and any other law enforcement agency that could help move the large crowd.

Soon after assisting units arrived, people threw bottles and large rocks at officers and their vehicles.

Officers then used a pepper fogger spray, which is a larger handheld version of their personal pepper spray designed for use with multiple people, and a canister of CS gas, commonly known as tear gas.

The crowd broke up, and no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

The GPD’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether GPD policies were followed regarding the use of force.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.