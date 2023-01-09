GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City leaders have worked for years to curb violence in Downtown Greensboro. They’ve put ordinances in place, stepped up patrols and worked with business owners to make the area safer.

This weekend, Greensboro police said a man was shot early Sunday morning near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street.

Several people who live and work in the area park in these decks. They’re often walking to their cars alone late at night. When they hear about violence like this, they say it makes them question their safety and whether it’s worth it to visit downtown.

“I’m closing like I’m doing now and just walking to the parking lot, looking over my shoulder constantly,” said Jordan Strickland, who works at Poke Bowl. “You don’t know who’s watching you or who could be around or their intentions.”

Strickland works right around the corner from the area where police say a shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, FOX8 crews found yellow tape blocking off part of the parking deck along North Greene Street near West Friendly Avenue.

Strickland and his colleagues sometimes park in the deck for their shifts.

“Any person could’ve just walked up on that situation,” he said. “Wrong place. Wrong time. You could’ve witnessed something or had been around to where the situation escalates more and more people are harmed.”

This isn’t the first time Greensboro leaders have had problems surrounding parking decks. This summer, police stepped up patrols after reports of parking deck parties in the Davie Street garage. It’s just two blocks away from North Greene Street.

“It’s a pretty obvious deterrent, and I think downtown has done a pretty good job of coming up,” said Ben Weeks, who lives downtown. “I think Elm Street area is really growing, and I think there’s a lot of potential here in Greensboro…anything that we can do to maintain the positive momentum I think we need to do.”

The issues aren’t stopping some people from stopping downtown and visiting their favorite places. Workers worry that could change, and customers will stop coming through the doors.

“What’s happened has happened, and it shows a reflection of…not only our business but Greensboro itself,” Strickland said.

FOX8 reached out to Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan about this violence.

She said in a statement: “We are committed to making Greensboro a safer City for everyone. We have made significant progress and we thank those who are working with us. We will continue to make investments to hold people accountable for their actions.”