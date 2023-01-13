GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro homeowners are tired of seeing speeding drivers in their neighborhood.

A woman fed up with the issue posted online about the one road she wants police to keep a better eye on: Pembroke Drive.

FOX8 crews spent Friday evening on the road and saw hundreds of people going well over the 30 mile per hour speed limit on the road.

One homeowner said it’s an issue every night but particularly on weekends. Jennifer Steele said she’s called police multiple times, and nothing happens.

Steele and her family hear engines revving every night as they’re trying to relax after a long day.

“I have a 13-year-old daughter who can’t sleep at night because her bedroom is on the front side of the house, and the racing keeps her up at night,” Steele said.

She said it’s gotten so bad in the past year, she feels like she’s living on a race track.

“If you’ve ever been to a NASCAR race, they get their cars as loud as they can get them, and they go as fast as they can go through here,” she said.

Many people use Pembroke Road as a cut through to get to the Friendly Center, which is only a few blocks away.

“I know it’s a main road, and I know it’s a cut through for a lot of people, but it is a residential area, and I have children,” Steele said. “I have a granddaughter. I do fear that somebody is going to get hit by a car.”

Steele said Greensboro police have put up digital speed limit signs to try to slow drivers down. They’re only temporary. Once they’re gone, the speeding starts again.

“Living in the curve, I’ve had people run through my yard,” she said. “Neighbors have had trees taken out.”

She wants to see something done before someone gets hurt.

“I think we need to have a heavier police force out here,” she said. “Pull them over. Give them tickets.”

This is an issue Greensboro City Council members are aware of. Zach Matheny said he’s received multiple complaints of speeding in this area.