GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro are concerned about speeding drivers passing their homes.

It’s caused some people to fear walking down their driveways.

This safety issue came up in a recent community meeting. A lady who has lived on Meadowview Road for five decades told city leaders mailboxes are getting knocked down, people are swerving into their yards and even hitting the cars parked in their driveways.

FOX8 crews spent Friday afternoon clocking drivers with a speed gun to see how fast they were going. Keep in mind it was not an official radar law enforcement uses.

We got to the intersection of Meadowview Road and Tampa Street just before 1 p.m. on Friday and spent about 30 minutes tracking speeds. During that time, our crews found 17 cars going faster than 40 miles per hour.

The highest speed we caught was 48 in the residential 35-mile-per-hour zone.

“They speed, they speed, they speed,” said Valerie Anders, who lives at the corner of Meadowview and Tampa. “We don’t need that down here because we’re older people.”

Anders has lived in the house there for nearly 50 years.

“It is getting worse,” she said. “When I first bought my house and moved here, it was a quiet neighborhood. Now it is terrible.”

She worries about getting hit while going to the mailbox and rolling her trashcans up her driveway.

“When I get my mail if I see cars coming, I don’t go and turn and get my mail,” Anders said. “I wait until they pass then I get my mail and come on in.”

She shared her fear with Greensboro police officers.

While there is a stop sign half a mile from her house, Anders said it isn’t enough.

“We need a light somewhere in this area that will sort of slow them down because the stop sign doesn’t slow them down,” she said. “They don’t even see the stop sign.”

Anders would also like to see more police officers in the area to deter speeding.

She spoke with Interim Police Chief Tereasa Biffle about a possible traffic study. The chief also mentioned she would try to get more of her crews out here.