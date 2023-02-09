GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been nearly a month since the last section of the Urban Loop opened in Greensboro.

Homeowners living in the area are noticing it’s getting louder.

Cars speeding through the area and revving their engines are what’s to blame for the noise. These homeowners tell me it happens all hours of the day and typically ramps up closer to the weekend.

“We’ll hear guys getting on it on this road, and it’s quite loud,” said Scott Vines, who lives near the Urban Loop.

His home is on St. Martin Place, which is near Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. Vines’ neighborhood backs up to the Urban Loop.

“It echoes right off the roads…and we can hear it very loudly in our den,” he said.

Several people who live along the stretch said since the new section of the loop opened on Jan. 23, things have gotten louder.

“It’s frustrating sometimes,” Vines said. “It’s annoying you hear that kind of obnoxious sound when it’s a nice, peaceful, quiet evening.”

Several people FOX8 crews talked to would like to see more police presence on the road and surveillance cameras to catch people speeding.