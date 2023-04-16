GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was fatally struck in a crash on West Gate City Boulevard on Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 10:58 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say that a vehicle was driving eastbound on West Gate City Boulevard when a pedestrian ran northbound on the road in front of the vehicle causing them to be struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was then taken to a local hospital where they would ultimately die as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

West Gate City Boulevard was closed in both directions between Florida Street and Ellington Street as a result of the crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.