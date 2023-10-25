GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:20 p.m., Greensboro police responded to a crash on US-29 South near East Cone Boulevard that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Tommy Neal Jr., 57, of Gibsonville, was crossing over US-29 South when he was hit by a Dodge Journey and fell in the road.

The driver stayed on the scene.

While Neal was on the ground, a second carhit him and left the scene.

Neal died from injuries sustained in the crash.