GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Tuesday night.

The pedestrian was hit around 7:52 p.m., and the driver stayed on the scene.

At this time, the pedestrian has not been identified.

All southbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Ontario Street are closed at this time while officers investigate.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if driving in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.