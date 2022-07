GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit by a vehicle in Greensboro later Thursday night, according to Greensboro police.

Before 11:22 p.m., police shut down Martin Luther King Jr Drive between Julian Street and Broad Street after what officers called a “single-vehicle collision.”

Police say the vehicle hit a person, and the victim was seriously injured.

No word on any possible charges or whether or not the driver stayed at the scene.

The road has since reopened.