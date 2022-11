GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Lanes are closed in the area of South Elm Eugene and I-40.

One vehicle was involved, and the call reporting the incident came in at 6:50 p.m.

This is a developing story.