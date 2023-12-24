GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after being struck by a car on Friday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 12:39 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the intersection of East Market Street and Durham Street after getting a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say that a car was driving westbound on East Market Street at Durham Street and collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian would later be identified as Jermaine Jones, 29, of Greensboro. He would be taken to a local hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police say that Jones died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting a follow-up investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.